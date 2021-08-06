TN FY 22 budget: Several firsts

Necessary arrangements to this effect are being made at the Kalaivanar Arangam where the assembly session will be held.

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) The first budget of the DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to be presented on August 13 in the assembly by the first-time Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will be paperless, also a first.

According to officials, computers are being keep on the tables of all legislators.

It is said the system is being programmed in such a way that only the page the Finance Minister reads will be displayed on the screen and not the entire budget papers in one go.

The budget will be prepared after consulting the economic experts, industrialists and industry bodies.

The government is expected to present a paperless agriculture budget.

Earlier to the budget day, the government will come out with a White Paper on the state of Tamil Nadu Finance.

