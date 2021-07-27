TN government announces new award for contribution to state

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a new annual "Thagaisal Tamilar" award in recognition of those who have made great contributions to the state as well as for Tamils.

The award consists of Rs 10 lakh cash and a certificate.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the initiation of the new award, and a committee, headed by him, was set up to select the recipient.