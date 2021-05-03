TN Governor accepts Chief Minister Palaniswami's resignation

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit on Monday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and also dissolved the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The Governor requested Palaniswami to continue till alternate arrangements are made.

In the April 6 elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK-led front had defeated the AIADMK-led front as per the results of Sunday, and this led to Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK stepping down.