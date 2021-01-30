TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai.



Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Paneer Selvam, Ministers of the state and several Congress party leaders also paid homage to Gandhi at the Gandhi Statue at Marina.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Gandhi and said that his ideas continue to motivate millions.

"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideas continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," the PM tweeted

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the colonial rule was assassinated on January 30, 1948. (ANI)

