TN Governor invites Stalin to form government

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday invited DMK President and legislature party leader M.K. Stalin to form the next government in the state.

The swearing-in will be a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Purhohit will administer the oath of office to Stalin and his Council of Ministers.