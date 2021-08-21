TN govt extends lockdown for two more weeks till Sep 9

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown for two more weeks till September 9. The government also announced the reopening of schools for classes from IX to XII from September 1 onwards. Colleges will also reopen in the state from September 1. Medical colleges have already commenced conducting classes.

The government also said that it is considering opening of schools for standard 1 to 8 after September 15.

The new lockdown guidelines state that theaters would be allowed to function from August 23 with 50 per cent occupancy. Creches will be permitted but the staff members should have been vaccinated.

Interstate public transport buses to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will be permitted following Standard Operating Procedures. IT/ITES offices will be allowed to work with 100 per cent strength and Anganwadis will be allowed to supply mid day meals from September 1.

Public will be allowed to frequent beaches, zoological parks, botanical gardens, and boat houses.

