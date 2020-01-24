TN govt should not allow process of NPR in state: MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government should not allow the process of National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

"Tamil Nadu government should not allow the process of NPR in the state. DMK is going to meet the people and is going to start a signature campaign from Feb 2 to 8 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). All the alliance party leaders and cadres will also be involved in this process. We will complete the campaign and will submit the memorandum to the president of India," Stalin told reporters here.



"I appeal to the students, vendors and all segments of people to support this signature campaign. Amit Shah may say that he will not take back CAA but we will continue to protest. We will get a date from President Ram Nath Kovind and meet him on CAA," he added.

On the vandalising of Thandai Periyar statue, Stalin said: "It is condemnable that vandalising of Thandai Periyar statue took place. This government should take action against the perpetrators of such vandalism."

The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)