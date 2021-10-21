TN govt starts preps to deal with northeast monsoon

The state government is using the services of TNSMART app and social media handles of the government to provide information and alerts based on the tips from the meteorology department, the state government said in a statement.

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has started preparations to deal with the northeast monsoon that is expected to hit the state by October 26.

The statement said that the public can air their grievances on WhatsApp no 9445869848 and the complaints received on this number will be taken care of.

The government has also formed inter-department committees in areas that could be affected due to northeast monsoon. Around one lakh first responders including 18,717 women are ready to reach out to people in distress, the statement said.

The PWD has strengthened 18,626 km long embankments and has removed along 6,616 km of water bodies anticipating the northeast monsoon.

The state government has also directed the district collectors to provide basic amenities to those who are lodged in relief camps and to provide uninterrupted supply of milk, bread, and medicine to children, senior citizens, and other vulnerable groups. The government has also asked the district collectors to take measures against water-borne diseases.

The state-run power generation and distribution company Tangedco has already kept 1.12 lakh electric poles, 25,000 km long conductors, and 8,000 transformers ready as a precautionary measure in case of natural calamities.

While the northeast monsoon is about to hit the state in a few days, the southwest monsoon has not yet receded. Southwest monsoon-related calamities had led to the death of 73 people and 180 cattle in the state. In October alone the state has received rains to the excess of 52 per cent.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, Theni, and Tiruvenlvelli districts were affected mostly by the rains and the Chief Minister has already directed the district administration of these areas to step up the relief work.

The collectors have been directed to take proper preventive measures to avoid any hardship to the people, the statement said.

In Kanniyakumari, 7 relief camps were opened and accommodated 337 people due to heavy rains. The state government in the statement said that 245 houses were partially damaged in the state while 16 were totally damaged, the statement said.

--IANS

aal/skp/