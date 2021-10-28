TN govt to bear cost of IIT education of labourer's son

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday assured P.Arunkumar, son of a labourer who got admission in IIT-Hyderabad that his education cost would be borne by the state.

Stalin appreciated Arunkumar on his achievement.

Hailing from a poor family Arunkumar cleared the Joint Entrance Exam and got admission in the B.Tech-Chemical Engineering course at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad.