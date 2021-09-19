TN govt to include martial arts 'Silambam' under 3% sports quota

This was announced by the Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Siva. V. Meyyanathan.

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to include "Silambam", the traditional martial art form of the state, under the 3 per cent sports reservation for admissions to educational institutions and reservation in jobs under the State Public Service Commission.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister said the Indian martial arts developed by the Tamil community, "Silambam" has been recognized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the 'Promotion of Inclusiveness' through the sports initiative 'Khelo India' programme.

The Tamil Nadu government, according to the statement will set up a Silambam training centre at a cost of Rs 1.6 crore.

Meyyanathan said the state government had sought recognition from the Union government for Silambam following the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu has urged the Sports Authority of India to include Silambam in the list of tribal sports and take steps for its development.

Several young girls have performed extremely well in Silambam competitions and the government initiative for 3 per cent reservation in educational institutions and for jobs will be a major boost to these girls.

