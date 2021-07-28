TN govt to promote Tamil language among diaspora

The department in a statement on Tuesday said that several initiatives are being taken up for the promotion of Tamil language and Tamil culture among the Tamil community living abroad and in other states.

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is to promote the Tamil language among the diaspora and others by using modern technologies.

The department of Tamil development and information is also consulting Tamil scholars, researchers, and academics in the Tamil language to create new Tamil words for education including technical education.

The state government will be announcing major developments in Tamil language and culture on October 12, which is the Classical Tamil language day after the language received classical status on the same day in 2004 after Union government notification.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon the department to set up Tamil chairs in world-renowned universities and to promote Tamil language among the global Tamil diaspora especially among the younger generation of Tamil populace. He has also urged the Union government to announce Tamil classic, 'Tirukkural' as a national book.

The Tamil language and culture department is in the process of following up the Chief Minister's appeal to the Central government on making 'Tirukkural' as a national book.

The department is also trying to promote the usage of Tamil language in Central government offices in the state as well as in banks functioning in the state.

Tamil department will also be setting up a new digital library, audio-visual programmes in memorials, and a museum. It will also be involved in increasing the seating capacity of MGR Film and Television Institute.

