TN govt urged to resume chapati sale at Amma Canteens

In a statement issued here, former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam said Stalin should give special attention to the Amma Canteen and resume sale of chapati there.

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Leaders of two political parties on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the continued functioning of the Amma Canteens that sell subsidised food.

Panneerselvam said sale of chapatis was stopped recently at Amma Canteens located here as wheat was not supplied to them citing costs.

Instead of chapati, tomato rice or idli are sold for dinner.

The Amma Canteens sell idli (Re 1) for breakfast, mixed rice for Rs 5 and curd rice for Rs 3 for lunch and three chapatis for Rs 3 for dinner.

Panneerselvam said the Corporation of Chennai has stopped supplies of wheat to the canteen and it is said the operation of Amma Canteens is resulting in a loss of about Rs 300 crore.

He said citing the losses it is not correct to water down the Amma Canteens.

On his part Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said the DMK government should ensure the continued functioning of Amma Canteens in the state.

He said several other states have implemented such canteens after seeing Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan said the Chennai Corporation can mobilise revenue from other sources and it is not right on the part of the government to discontinue such good schemes citing losses.

