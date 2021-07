Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday ordered withdrawal of 90 defamation cases filed against various media by the erstwhile AIADMK government during its tenure.

In a statement issued here, the state government said in line with the poll promise made by the DMK, Stalin has ordered withdrawal of 90 cases filed against newspapers, magazines, and television channels between 2012 and 2021.