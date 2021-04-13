TN Guv, CM wish people on Ugadi

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday wished the people of the state on the occasion of Ugadi.

In his address, the Governor said: "On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava and Cheti Chand, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Sindhi speaking people in Tamil Nadu."