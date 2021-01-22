TN Health Minister takes Covaxin jab

Speaking to reporters after getting himself vaccinated, Vijayabaskar said he took the shot as a doctor and as a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and not as a Minister.

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar was on Friday administered the Covaxin jab at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He said he took the vaccine dose to instill confidence in frontline healthcare workers and others and urged all to take the shot as a protective measure against coronavirus.

"I got my covaxin shot! Thanks to the team @gmcrgggh for the seamless experience. Appeal everyone to do it when your turn comes. Let's end #Covid19 together," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

