TN Health Minister to meet Mandaviya in Delhi

The state has been requesting an additional one-time allocation of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines to raise the number of inoculations per day to 5 lakh.

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian is slated to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Friday, during which the former is likely to request the latter for more allocation of Covid-19 vaccines for the state.

According to a study by the Tamil Nadu health department, if the 5 lakh inoculation is met then the state will complete the vaccination of its entire population by the end of December.

Tamil Nadu has received more allocation for the month of September.

Subramanian and his team will apprise Mandaviya and other top officials on the path followed by the state in inoculating the people.

The state, according to the office of the Health Minister, has also prepared a detailed proposal on the time frame in which the health department and local bodies would complete the inoculation process if the special allocation is permitted.

Subramanian and his team, which included state health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, will also apprise Mandaviya that it has already vaccinated 95 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff, paving the way for the reopening of schools for higher classes in state.

He will also inform about the expedition of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

The state health department will also request the Centreto provide adequate funds to upgrade the primary health centres.

While speaking to IANS, Subramanian said: "This trip is undertaken on the direction from the Chief Minister. My team will apprise the Union Health Minister whom I am meeting today on the special allocation of vaccines to expedite the inoculation drive in the state and to complete at least one dose of vaccine to the whole population of Tamil Nadu by the end of December 2021.

"We will also speak to the Union Minister regarding the completion of the construction of AIIMS, Madurai. as well as admission to the new 11 medical colleges in the state."

