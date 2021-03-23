TN Health Secretary visits fever camps, warns strict action against violation of COVID-19 norms at rallies

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu organised a Covid Awareness camp and random RTPCR tests.The health officials were seen giving awareness to the general public to wear masks and imposing fines to the persons not wearing masks.Radhakrishnan said that Tamil Nadu had reduced COVID-19 cases up to February 10 with less than 150 cases in Chennai and less than 500 cases in the state. "Now we are reaching 1500 cases per day but we have ramped up the RTPCR tests from 50,000 to 75,000. Chief Secretary had conducted a meeting of all Collectors in the presence of the Chief electoral officer and the public has been sensitised about following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."Regarding the clusters seen in the state, he said that around 275 locations have more than three cases."Police, health, revenue and other departments working together doing proper supervision, pointing out the mistakes and getting the collectors to address those errors which are visible," he said."The latest cluster was in a medical transcription company where first we detected one individual, then company and corporation together did 364 tests. In three of their premises, we found 40 odd cases. It is good that the saturation testers revealed them. Otherwise, these 40 would have spread to many more people," he further said."Earlier we did 1100 test in a school where one lady tested positive and later we found 57 more cases," he added.When asked about the violation of COVID-19 guidelines at rallies, he said, "We have taken note of it and conveyed to the Chief electoral officer that they should strictly enforce rules and take action against violators. Those who are flouting the rules we have to take action against them under the Public Health and Disaster Management Act," he said"Many are cooperating but it is still an issue and District Election Officers have been asked to take action against the violation," he added (ANI)