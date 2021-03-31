TN Health Secy calls upon parties to take Covid precautions

Without public support, the disease will not scale down even though doctors and medical staff are working round the clock and keeping up the momentum in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has called upon parties to take proper Covid-19 precautions during the election campaign, and asked leaders to ensure that the cadres are wearing masks and sanitising themselves.

Radhakrishnan called upon the public to strictly adhere to Covid protocols and stick to the guidelines released by the Revenue and Disaster Management Departments. He requested people to avoid public functions including marriages and funerals and not to participate in cultural events that could lead to increased spread of the disease.

He also asked those eligible for vaccination to get the jab so that the spread of infection and deaths can be reduced.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,342 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday and the active Covid case count has increased to 14,846.

--IANS

