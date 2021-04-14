TN human rights body seeks report from police on assault on doctor

The Commission has asked the Police Commissioner to give a detailed report on the alleged assault on the doctor, within three weeks of the notice.

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Madurai City Police Commissioner on a complaint filed by a homeopathic doctor, Tamilarasan, of Kalaivanan Nagar in Madurai.

Tamilarasan, a homeopathic doctor on Covid duty at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, was on his way to work on April 10 on a two-wheeler when he was intercepted by police at the BB Kulam junction.

The doctor had shown his identity card and informed the police that he was on his way to work at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai and that he was on Covid duty.

He also informed the policemen that he was on emergency duty at the hospital and was in a hurry. This infuriated the policemen who verbally abused the doctor, entered into an argument with him citing that he had not worn a face mask and reportedly assaulted him.

Tamilarasan while speaking to IANS said, "The policemen have abused me and later punched me in the face. They took me to the Tallakulam police station and threatened me. They did not even provide me water and later the Sub-Inspector and his team assaulted me."

The doctor later filed a complaint against the local police to Madurai City Police commissioner, Prem Anand Sinha. The State Human Rights Commission has already informed the Madurai Police Commissioner that if there is no response within three weeks, it would take further action.

The Madurai Police Commissioner was not available for comment when IANS tried to contact him.

