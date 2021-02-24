TN, Kerala polls: Chandy in Chennai for talks with Stalin

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, presently in Kerala attending to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, asked Chandy to head for Chennai to begin talks with the DMK.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday arrived in Chennai for talks with DMK chief M.K. Stalin, ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to IANS over phone from Chennai, Chandy said he had just arrived and his first task is to meet with all the top Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu.

"Tomorrow I am meeting Stalin and we will have wide ranging talks as the elections are round the corner. We are very confident of doing well," said Chandy.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the DMK had contested 178 seats, while the Congress fought on 41 seats and won just eight, in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

--IANS

sg/kr