TN likely receive widespread rainfall in the next 48 hours: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The South Zone India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Tamil Nadu would receive widespread rainfall for the next 48 hours.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, said: "At present, a trough of low lies over the South-West bay of Sri Lanka and the south Tamil Nadu coast, and a low-pressure area lies over the south-east Arabian Sea. "



"Under these influences, widespread rainfall is expected in south Tamil Nadu and scattered rainfall is expected in north Tamil Nadu," he added.

He also stated that 17 places in Tamil Nadu have received heavy rainfall and three places have received very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

"Mettupalayam has received the highest rainfall of 18 cm," he said.

He stated that the state has received around 40 cm of rainfall, which is more than the normal percentage, and it is expected to rise in the coming days.

He also warned the fishermen to not venture into areas in close proximity to Mannar, Kumarian, Maldives, and Lakshadweep. (ANI)

