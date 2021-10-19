TN man beats father to death for refusing to give money for liquor

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) A retired deputy collector P. Subramanian was beaten to death by his 32-year-old son S. Karthick after the former refused to give him money for buying liquor.

The incident occurred on Monday in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

The deceased Subramanian was staying with his younger son, Karthick after his wife passed away. The son was an alcoholic and used to take money from his father. On Monday, when Karthick asked for money, his father refused to pay him. This infuriated Karthick and he repeatedly hit the 76-year-old man with an iron road.