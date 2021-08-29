TN Minister blames contractor for worker's death in flyover accident

The Minister was speaking to reporters at Madurai on Sunday in the presence of state Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan who represents the Madurai assembly constituency.

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister, E.V. Velu said that the carelessness on the part of contractor has led to the collapse of the under-construction Madurai-Nathan flyover and added that it was an avoidable incident.

The minister was speaking to the media at the accident spot where a guest worker, Akash Singh died in the flyover collapse.

Talakkulam police registered a case under IPC sections 304(a) and 287 against incharges and supervisors on the accidental death of the guest worker following a complaint filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Velu said that the flyover work is part of the Rs 545 crore Madurai-Natham four-lane highway project and the work was likely to be completed in 2022.

The state PWD minister said that the hydraulic lift malfunctioned resulting in the accident and added that this was due to the improper care and lack of safety protocols on the part of the contractor.

He said that two guest workers, Akash Singh and Saroj Kumar were working at the site without any physical supervision. The state works minister said that he has directed the Madurai district collector to review and monitor the ongoing works on the site.

The minister while speaking to IANS said, "A lab sheet maintenance will be conducted soon in the state at the ongoing flyover construction site. The sheets will have details of people, supervisors, and the workers and the work they are carrying out every day. The reports would be submitted to the person who is heading the project on a day-to-day basis."

--IANS

aal/skp/