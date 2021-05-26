TN Minister takes a swipe at north Indians living in state for supporting BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister of Tamil Nadu, PK Sekar Babu took a swipe at North Indians living in Chennai for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Assembly polls.



The Minister along with DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran was invited for a food packet distribution program by Mahavir International Metro association for distressed during the lockdown, where he hit out at the north Indians for not voting for DMK.

"I could see you north Indians are getting rich to richer. It is not because of BJP, but because of Dravidian parties. However, you have not been voting not for us," he said and listed in chronological order how north Indians did not vote for Dravidian parties in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

"When we ask for the vote, you (north Indians) tell us that you voted for us only. But you cheated. Earlier, when there were ballot votes, we can't find area vise voting percentage. But now, if we press a single button, it will show to whom you voted. Particularly, in this area, DMK received only 50 votes while BJP received 250," the Minister added.

The DMK leader sarcastically concluded, "Make a wrongdoer feel guilty and shy by doing him a favour. If others harm you, do good unto them, so that they are shamed into realizing their mistakes."

After the event, talking to ANI, the members of Mahavir International Metro Association expressed displeasure about the Minister politicising the event.

"We felt bad and guilty. It was a food distribution event for poor people, but Minister spoke about politics. He should have avoided speaking politics here," said a member of the Mahavir International Metro Association. (ANI)

