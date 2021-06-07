TN MLA converts his office into hospital for Covid care

The hospital was inaugurated on Sunday by Kanimozhi, the DMK MP and daughter of former Chief Minister Late M. Karunanidhi in whose memorial, the MLA has converted his office into a hospital.

The hospital with 30-bed strength functions from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has a doctor and a nurse to treat patients. Covid swab tests and vaccination will be conducted from the hospital. This is the first time that an MLA has converted his office into a Covid treatment hospital.

Markandayan while speaking to IANS said, "The second wave of the Covid pandemic has affected the lives of several people including those who are in the middle and young ages. I don't want people from my constituency to suffer due to lack of bed and hence, I thought of converting my office into a 30 bed hospital that could be of use to the people of the Vilathikulam constituency. I am thankful to our leader and Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi constituency, Kanimozhi to have inaugurated the hospital."

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Justice and Women Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan and District Collector Dr K. Senthil Rajan were also present during the inauguration of the hospital.

