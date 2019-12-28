TN Muslim body holds protest against CAA

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) took to the streets and held a huge rally here on Saturday.

The members of TNTJ also took out a huge procession in protest against the CAA.

Family members of some of the TNTJ members participated in the procession.

The protesters carried a long tricolour above their heads and shouted slogans against the CAA.

Similar protests were held outside the Chennai collectorate by some other Muslim organisations.

vj/skp/