TN: One more MNM party candidate tests Covid positive

The election for the Tamil Nadu Assembly is slated for April 6.

Ponraj had filed his papers to contest from the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency here.

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party's Vice President V.Ponraj has tested positive for coronavirus, said a party official.

Ponraj is the second leader of the party to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, the party's General Secretary Santhosh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment.

Babu had filed his papers to contest from the Velacherry Assembly constituency here.

The actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan floated the MNM and is expected to get good number of votes from the urban voters.

