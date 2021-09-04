TN plans helipads, resorts, Master Plan for tourism development

Announcing this in the Assembly while presenting the Demand for Grants for his department, Mathiventhan said the government plans to upgrade the tourist facilities in 300 places to international level.

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will draw up a Master Plan to boost tourism and tourist inflow and also build helipads in few locations for better connectivity, said M. Mathiventhan, the Minister for Tourism, on Saturday.

The Master Plan will focus on increasing the number of nights spent in the tourist centres, increase the foreign exchange revenues, encourage private and foreign investments, he said.

According to Mathiventhan, an Eco Resort will be built at Kolli Hills in Namakkal District.

He said helipads at an outlay of Rs 1 crore will be built in Madurai, Rameswaram and Kodaikanal to enable tourists to fly and a floating restaurant will be built at Muttukadu near here.

The government will also study the feasibility for starting a tourist ship or boat service between Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari.

