TN Police arrest 12 men over sexual exploitation of minor girl

The girl who is a Class 6 drop out was living with her sister as her father was bedridden and mother a daily wage employee.

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Twelve men, including a BSNL junior engineer, have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 14 year old minor girl. The All women police station of Thiruchengode arrested the men which included her sister's husband.

Police said the arrests were made on Tuesday evening after the parents lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Ranjitha Priya.

Shakthi Ganeshan, Superintendent of Police, Namakkal, told IANS, "The girl's brother-in-law was the first to exploit her, after this several people sexually abused her which included the men at the homes where she used to go as a daily wage labourer."

The DCPO in her inquiry found that 13 men had assaulted her and lodged a complaint with the Tiruchengode All women police station. Inspector A. Hemavathi arrested the accused. The minor girl has now been lodged at the Namakkal government protection home.

--IANS

