TN Police arrest 3,325 murder accused in 'Operation Disarm'

As per a police statement, raids were held to round up murder and assault suspects, and 3,325 murder accused arrested and 1,000 knives and seven guns seized from them.

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) In wake of four people being beheaded in a span of five days in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli and Dindigul districts, "Operation Disarm" aimed at arresting habitual offenders and murder accused was launched and over 3,000 suspects have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

State Director General of Police, C. Saylendra Babu had, in two high-level meetings held at Madurai and Tirunelveli, directed senior officials to follow leads and arrest all suspects who were earlier involved in murders, riots, arson, and assault. He also asked officers to study the history of revenge killings and to round up all those who are sharpening their weapons for this.

Station house officers were also told to hold meetings with blacksmiths, lathe owners, and shop owners who sell knives and billhooks, and direct them to take down the details, including phone numbers, of the people who are buying the weapons and ask them the reason for their purchase. As many as 2,500 of these participated in meetings held at 579 places, the statement said.

The DGP directed the Superintendents of Police to have regular updates from the station house officers regarding the sale of these weapons in their areas, and seek to ensure only genuine customers are entertained.

