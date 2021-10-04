TN Police officer transferred after video goes viral

The video went viral leading the police department to take action against the officer. He was transferred on Saturday.

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) A police inspector attached with the Thirukazhakundram police station in Tamil Nadu's Chengaplattu district was transferred to reserve vacancy after a video of him surfaced in which he was seen having an inappropriate conversation with a married woman.

The police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the husband of the woman. The man in the complaint said his wife was seen regularly chatting and when he searched her phone, found several videos of the policeman. The person said that when he approached the inspector, the officer threatened that he would be killed.

Munisekar was earlier in the news after the accidental killing of his colleague Periyapandy, another inspector with the Tamil Nadu Police in Rajasthan four years ago. A team of policemen led by Munisekar and Periyapandy had gone to Rajasthan in December 2017 to arrest the culprits in a gold theft case.

However, the police party during the raids late at night was attacked by the local people with sticks and stones and in the melee, Periyapandi was shot dead. Police initially said the villagers had shot the inspector dead, but later on a detailed study of the bullet and other circumstantial proofs, it was clear that Periyapandi was accidentally killed by Munisekar.

Police had even recovered an empty cartridge and two 9 mm pistols from the crime scene.

Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar told media persons that an Assistant Superintendent of Police had recorded the statement of Munisekar in the viral video case.

