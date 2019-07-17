TN poll panel seeks time to hold local elections

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Election Commission on Wednesday sought from the Supreme Court time till October 31 to hold local body elections and informed the court that it would issue notifications for that by last week of October.

After hearing the Tamil Nadu poll panel's submission, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi disposed of the plea seeking direction to conduct local elections in the state.

The court was hearing a petition filed by CR Jayasukin contending that the local elections were not held for two years, breaching the constitutional mandate. The last local elections were held in the state in October 2016.

The petitioner said the state poll panel had violated the fundamental rights of the people of Tamil Nadu by not holding elections on schedule.

