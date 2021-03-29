TN polls: A Raja apologises for remark about Palaniswami's mother

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): DMK leader A Raja on Monday apologised for making an objectionable comment about Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother.



"In Cuddalore yesterday, I explained that I didn't speak ill about Edappadi K Palaniswami or his mother. I did so as I'm the 8th child to my mother. I came to know through media that CM was hurt. I apologize for the speech which was taken out of context," Raja said.

Speaking during the poll campaign at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Raja said: "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. A doctor from Delhi, Prime Minister Modi is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand."

Raja also compared Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy with DMK chief MK Stalin's slippers.

Later, DMK chief MK Stalin asked his party cadres not to use derogatory language while campaigning for election.

Responding to the DMK leader's remarks, the AIADMK has now requested the Election Commission of India to register a case against Raja.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

