  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. TN polls: AIADMK candidate makes parotta in Chennai

TN polls: AIADMK candidate makes parotta in Chennai

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 17:30:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
AIADMK candidate DKM Chinnaiya rolled

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tambaram Assembly constituency and AIADMK candidate DKM Chinnaiya rolled "parotta" at a restaurant in Birkankaranai municipality area and urged voters to vote for the two-leaf symbol.

Chinnaya, during a poll campaign, went to a restaurant in the Srinivasa Nagar area of Birkankarana and urged people to vote for AIADMK.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features