TN polls: AIADMK releases 2nd list of candidates; DMK calls it full of 'corrupt ministers'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second and final list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has heavily criticised.



As per the second AIADMK list, former state minister Gokula Indra will contest from the Chennai Anna Nagar constituency, former Chennai Mayor will contest for Saidai Duraisami will contest for Saidapet constituency and current state minister Mafoi Pandiarajan will contest for Avadi constituency.

On March 6, the AIADMK had released the first list of candidates for six seats for the polls. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest elections from the Edappadi constituency and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

DMK, while criticising the list, said it is full of corrupt ministers.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that all corrupt list ministers, whose names have been submitted to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, are there in the AIADMK list of candidates.

Elangovan added that within a couple of days, all discussions regarding the allocation of constituencies with alliance parties will be completed and DMK's election manifesto will be released after Friday and the candidates will start filing nominations.

The assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. MK Stalin's DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. Congress will be contesting 25 seats in the state. (ANI)