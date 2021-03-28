TN Polls: AIADMK took Tamil Nadu 50 years back, says MK Stalin

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday promised to visit the people of Tamil Nadu's Salem district in all situations and not only during elections.



"This AIDMK government has taken Tamil Nadu back 50 years. All the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu have been taken by introducing NEET, the new education policy and the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said, adding that this election was not only to change the government but also to get back Tamil Nadu's rights.

"Whatever be the situation, I will visit you all. Not only for elections. I am here not only to seek votes for other candidates of my party but also for myself as the Chief Ministerial candidate of our Alliance," Stalin told DMK supporters at a roadshow.

The DMK chief also said that only the DMK-Congress alliance is there to fight against these activities.

"After Jayalalithaa's death, all the things that are happening in Tamil Nadu is in the BJP's master plan. The Chief Minister is lying when he says the ruling government is close to the Central Government through which we get funds," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

