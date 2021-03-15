TN polls: CM Palanisamy, Stalins file nominations

Accompanied by a horde of supporters, Palanisamy walked some distance to the tehsildar's office where returning officer, Dharmalingam received his nomination papers.

He contested the seat in all elections since 1989 and won in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016.

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palanisamy filed his nomination papers on Monday for the April 6 Assembly elections from the Edappady constituency.

After filing his nomination, the Chief Minister said that his government had worked for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and that the "powerful alliance of AIADMK, BJP and PMK will come to power in the state".

He also said that in his AIADMK's manifesto, they have urged the Central government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act. "We are only protecting minorities and our election manifesto reflects the people's thoughts," he said.

DMK President M.K. Stalin filed his nomination papers for the Kolathur constituency at the Greater Chennai Corporation Zonal Office. He was accompanied by party leaders Sekar Babu and N.R. Elango.

Before filing his nomination papers, Stalin visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and garlanded their statues. He also visited the residence of his father Karunanidhi at Goapalapuram and garlanded his statue.

After filing the nomination, Stalin went through his constituency and met the people.

Stalin's son and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin filed his nomination papers from Chepauk assembly seat. He also visited the mausoleums of Annadurai and Karunanidhi.

After filing his nomination papers at the Greater Chennai Corporation Office, he inaugurated the DMK election committee office at Royapuram.

A known actor in Tamil movies, he was accompanied by thousands of fans during his visit to the Royapuram election committee office.

