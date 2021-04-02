TN polls: DMK candidates urge Modi to campaign for AIADMK, allies

In an identical-worded tweet, while changing the name of the constituency, several DMK candidates have tweeted their request.

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The DMK candidates contesting in the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in their constituencies in favour of AIADMK-alliance candidates, to widen their winning margin.

For instance, DMK candidate R.S. Rajakannappan tweeted: "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir."

The DMK and its allies won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections on the anti-Modi plank at a time the BJP swept the polls in other parts of the country.

Similarly, the DMK and its allies in the campaign for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are continuing the anti-Modi electioneering.

