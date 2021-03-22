  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. TN polls: Election flying squad searches Kamal Haasan's vehicle

TN polls: Election flying squad searches Kamal Haasan's vehicle

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 04:48:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Election flying squad on Monday searched Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's vehicle in Thanjavur district.

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): The election flying squad on Monday searched Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's vehicle in Thanjavur district.

Haasan was on his way to Trichy for a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly polls in the state.
MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features