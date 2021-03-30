TN polls: Insulting women is part of Congress-DMK culture, says PM Modi

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying it has become their culture to insult women.



Addressing an election rally in the Tirupur district in the poll-bound state, PM Modi said, "To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days ago, one of the MLA candidates of DMK, Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him."

"Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Edappadi K. Palaniswami). God forbid, if they (Congress-DMK) come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "I want to tell the Congress and DMK -- the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to the women of the state."

PM Modi also brought out a case of West Bengal where an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Nimta area. She died in the wee hours on Monday.

"Yesterday, an elderly lady Shova Majumdar lost her life in West Bengal. We saw with horror how goons belonging to TMC brutally attacked her just because her ideology was different. This has been in news for a long time. Did Congress show any empathy? Did DMK & Left condemn it," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi hit out at DMK "for working on dynasty agenda" and said, "Young crown prince of DMK, who has sidelined many senior leaders, too made horrible remarks. DMK did nothing to stop him. Never forget March 25, 1989. In the Tamil Nadu assembly, how did DMK leaders treat Amma Jayalalithaa Ji?"

He said that DMK and Congress will not guarantee empowerment to women.

While giving out the details of the works done by the central government, the Prime Minister said, "A PLI-Production Linked Incentive scheme was introduced last December. The coming of a Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu will bring many benefits for the people of this state."

PM Modi said that the "corrupt eyes" of Congress and DMK will never let the businesses grow.

"Like they had done in the past, their local strongmen will be busy in money collection drives," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

