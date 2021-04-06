TN polls: MNM chief Kamal Haasan, daughters cast their votes at Teynampet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency, cast his votes on Tuesday at Teynampet as polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu is underway.



The MNM chief's daughters actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan also exercised their votes.

The polling started at 7 am. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.

It is to mention that the actor-turned-politician is making his electoral debut from the South Coimbatore constituency -- the Assembly segment where the MNM got more than 1 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, opposite popular BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress leader Mayura Jayakumar.

Kamal Haasan launched his political party MNM in February 2018 with the agenda of corruption-free politics. He has worked in over 220 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, and has completed more than 60 years in cinema.



He has won four National Film Awards, 19 Filmfare Awards, the Kalaimamani award, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan. He started his career as a child artiste at the age of six in the film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal.

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

