TN polls: Real force behind AIADMK is BJP, says Prakash Karat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Senior CPI-M leader and the party politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday said that the real force behind AIADMK is BJP and they have to fight and defeat it.



"The real force behind AIADMK is BJP. So, we have to fight and defeat BJP in this election in Tamil Nadu," Karat told ANI.

Karat said that the Palaniswami government is a "slave government" in which remote is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)








