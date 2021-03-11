TN Polls: SDPI to contest on 6 seats in alliance with AMMK, says Nellai Mubarak

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest from six seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), said SDPI Tamil Nadu President Nellai Mubarak on Thursday.



Addressing media, Mubarak said SDPI will contest on Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai in alliance with AMMK.

"We are in an alliance with AMMK. SDPI to contest in six constituencies in AMMK alliance - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai," said the SDPI president.

He added that his party talked with Makkal Needhi Maiam but decided to forge an alliance with AMMK.

Earlier today, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA from Sattur MSR Rajavarman joined AMMK party in Chennai in the presence of TTV Dhinakaran in Chennai after he didn't get a ticket from AIADMK to contest this Assembly election from his seat.

AMMK also released its second list of 50 candidates for assembly polls in the state today. As per the list AMMK general secretary, TTV Dinakaran will contest from Kovilpatti assembly constituency. (ANI)