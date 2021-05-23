TN prioritises vaccination for vulnerable segment in age group of 18-44

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has prioritised some segments of the population for the vaccination in the age group of 18-44. A government order said that newspaper boys, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, bus drivers and conductors and construction workers, staff of essential services, street vendors, pharmacy and grocery shop staff, workers in e-commerce, all government staff, all school and college staff and all media persons will be given priority.

The decision according to the government order was taken owing to shortage of vaccines in the state.

Volunteers who serve food to Covid-19 patients in containment areas, members of NGO's who help out in hospitals ,those working in shipping industry mainly seafarers and airport employees will also get priority.

Differently-abled persons will have to produce a certificate to get vaccinated without standing in a queue.

The Directors of Medical Education, Medical and Rural Health services and Public health have been directed to take action to administer vaccination with state procured doses for those in the age group of 18-44.

The government has also directed the Directorate of Welfare for Differently-abled to organise special camps for vaccination in coordination with the Director of Medical Education and Director of Public Health.

--IANS

aal/rs