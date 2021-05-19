TN records highest Covid cases in country

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.

On May 15, Tamil Nadu set a record with 33,658 new cases; on May 16, it was 33,181 cases and on May 17, it was 33,075.