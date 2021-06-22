TN rejects ONGC's applications to dig wells

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has refused permission to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd to dig 15 wells, the state Assembly was told on Tuesday.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said ONGC had sought permission to dig wells in Ariyalur (10 places) and Cuddalore (5 places) districts from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), but it rejected all the 15 applications as they did not specify the socio-economic impact of the projects.