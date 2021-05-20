TN reports nine black fungus cases in govt hospitals

"Nine cases were reported from government hospitals and we have treated and cured them. Among them, seven were diabetic and and vision of seven patients was affected. These patients are all treated and cured and no deaths have been reported from the state due to black fungus," state Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, told IANS.

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared mucormycosis or 'black fungus' a "notifiable disease", as per directions of the Union Health Ministry.

However, the total number of black fungus cases in the state is not clear as the private hospitals have not given reports. "As soon as we get the total number of cases from private hospitals, we will provide the total number of cases to the Director of Public Health," he said.

The state Health Department has formed a mucormycosis committee headed by Director of Medical Education, and this has prepared protocols for diagnosis, treatment, and the usage of anti-fungal drugs.

This infection is largely affecting those with uncontrolled diabetes who are on immunosuppressed drugs and using steroids. The Health Department also said that people who are having nasal complaints as well as sinusitis should consult a doctor.

Radhakrishnan also said that that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has the drugs to treat this disease. "We have also placed orders for 5,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug. This order has been placed through TNMSC," he added.

