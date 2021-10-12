TN rural body polls: BJP candidate gets only one vote

D. Karthik, who contested for the post of ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Coimbatore district, has become a butt of jokes on social media platforms with the hashtag #Single_Vote_BJP trending on Twitter.

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) A BJP candidate in the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu got only one vote even though his own household had five voters.

Writer Meena Kandaswamy who is a known critic of BJP and its policies, tweeted: "BJP candidate gets only one vote in local body elections. Proud of the four other voters in his household who decided to vote for others".

Another Twitter user, Suresh Raj said: "He has five members in the family but got one vote.. great going BJP".

Karthik had campaigned extensively even using the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President J.P. Nadda.

BJP state President K. Annamalai was not available for comment even after repeated calls.

--IANS

aal/vd