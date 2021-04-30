TN sets up Unified Command Centre to manage bed availability

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has formed a Unified Command Centre (UCC) to manage bed availability in coordination with all the departments and directorates.

Functioning at the office of the National Health Mission (NHM), the UCC is mainly to co-ordinate the bed availability for critically-ill patients as well as the oxygen requirements in private hospitals. A new Twitter handle@104GoTN will be launched to support people in need of beds and all the requests will be handled in coordination with the UCC. The hashtag#BedsForTN will also be introduced to maximize the reach.