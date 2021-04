Chennai, April 14 (IANS) PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exams, due to the Covid surge.

Terming it a "correct" move, Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should also cancel or postpone the state board's Class 12 exams as Covid-19 is spreading fast in the state.